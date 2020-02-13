Expand / Collapse search
Boy writes 'angry' note to teacher, hopes 'God gets you to hell fast'

By Gerren Keith Gaynor | Fox News
The Internet is reeling over a boy’s alleged letter to his teacher in which he said he prayed that “God gets you to hell fast.”

The letter, signed by a student named Isaiah, was shared on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“This lady on facebook said her coworker had to have a conference with her sons teacher because of a note he wrote,” wrote Twitter user @HelloKennedi, who shared a photo of the shocking letter. “Y’all. Please read the note.”

The boy said that he was “angry” that his teacher, Ms. Jones, “took 25 of my hummingbird bucks” as a punishment for talking in class. (Photo: iStock)

The boy said that he was “angry” that his teacher, Ms. Jones, “took 25 of my hummingbird bucks” as a punishment for talking in class.

“Dear Ms. Jones I am angry of you because you took 25 of my hummingbird bucks all because I was talking to Conner,” the boy wrote. “That’s no big deal I’m only 6 I can’t be [quiet] all the time.”

What started out as an assertive letter to the teacher quickly turned tense. “That makes you a thief and crook & you are going to hell,” he wrote.

And just to clarify which hell he was referring, to the boy added: “the burning 1.”

“I worked hard for those bucks and my only prayer in [chapel] today was that God gets you to hell fast,” the boy continued. “Superfast.”

Isaiah, however, didn’t stop there. The 6-year-old made sure to end his letter with a bang.

“And your new hair cut is bad real bad,” he added.

Twitter users had many reactions to the boy’s colorful letter.

“I need to know the outcome of that meeting,” one Twitter user commented.

“Well he gets an A for expressing his feelings in writing versus lashing out during class,” another person tweeted.

Some Twitter users even slightly agreed with the child.

“This teacher doesn’t understand how a reward system works. He earned his hummingbird bucks. You don’t get to take them away,” a Twitter user wrote. “If he’s misbehaving, he doesn’t earn more bucks. I agree with the kid. That is stealing.”

“6 years old?! Better handwriting & spelling than many adults. Lol. She needs to give back them bird bucks,” another person said.

No word on whether or not the student ended up getting back his hummingbird bucks.

