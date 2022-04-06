Bomb-sniffing dog detects explosives in Ukraine, video shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ukrainian defense forces are detecting and removing explosive devices with help from a small dog.

The State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations shared a video documenting its demining unit’s efforts to Twitter on Monday, April 4.

In the northern city of Chernihiv, which is roughly 91 miles away from Kyiv, a uniform-equipped Russell Terrier named Patron has been sniffing out undetonated bombs in wooded search sites.

The Ukrainian defense agency reports that the explosives were left by Russian troops.

"Be aware, look under your feet," the agency said in a portion of its tweet, which is written in Ukrainian.

In the State Service of Ukraine for Emergency Situations’ 47-second video, Patron appears to lead the demining unit as they navigate the woods.

When Patron detects an item he finds suspicious, the dog stops and barks to notify his human handler. The video also shows that Patron digs in the ground alongside a demining specialist.

Patron has been credited with digging up 90 explosive devices in the area, according to Fox News Channel's "The Five."

Dogs have been used to carry out tasks in war zones around the world for centuries, but there was a significant increase in canine helpers during World War I, according to the American Kennel Club.

Russia and Ukraine have been at war since Feb. 24, 2022.

Shelling has occurred in a number of major cities. As of Monday, more than 4.2 million Ukrainians have fled their home country to escape the ongoing war, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency.

Reuters reports that Russian officials announced it would scale back forces around Chernihiv and Kyiv last week.

Viacheslav Chaus, Chernihiv’s regional governor claims that there were still some Russian troops present in his governing area on Monday, according to Reuters.