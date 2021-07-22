Expand / Collapse search
Blue or brown? Rare butterfly could spark internet debate similar to ‘the dress’

The Purple Emperor butterfly has wings that appear to be blue to some people, but brown to others.

By Jeanette Settembre | Fox News
This butterfly is taking flight all over the internet.

A rare butterfly is sparking a debate over the color of its wings on the internet. (SWNS) 

A rare butterfly species found in Britain, has a set of wings in which its true colors are in-question. The Purple Emperor, as it’s called, has wings that appear to be blue to some people, but brown to others, the Good News Network reported.

The Purple Emperor butterfly appears blue to some. 

The butterfly has some news outlets forecasting an internet divide similar to the 2015 argument over "the dress" in which some social media users were torn over whether the viral garment was blue and black or white and gold.  

Depending on the angle, others may view the Purple Emperor as having brown wings. 

The photo was shot by wildlife photographer Andrew Fusek Peters who snapped images of the majestic insect from a number of angles.

It appears the butterfly's wing colors seem to change when viewed from above (which appear brown) and have more of a blue hue when viewers glance from a side angle. 