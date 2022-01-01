This Bloody Mary with potato chip breadcrumbs is the perfect way to toast the new year

When the going gets tough, the tough crank open the bottle of tomato juice.

Out of the many mysteries in the world, one that has us perpetually stumped is why the Bloody Mary is often relegated to brunch-time-only fare.

Whatever time of day you sip yours, this National Bloody Mary Day on Jan. 1, 2022, mix up this stellar "Spuddy Mary" from Spud Love Potato Chips developed by Kourtney Paranteau of CuteMeat Inc. The secret ingredient here? The genius addition of potato chips, ground up like breadcrumbs and used to rim each glass.

"I love experimenting with fun tastes and textures to include in my Bloody Mary and the spice and crunch of Spud Love potato chips is the perfect way to incorporate a bit of heat and a small amount of crunch, since the potato chips are ground so fine," Paranteau tells Fox News. "If you like more crunch, you can even garnish with potato chips, which gives an added crunch."

FYI: The mixture will keep for up to four days in the fridge.

Spuddy Mary from Spud Love Potato Chips

Servings: Makes 2-4 servings, depending on the glass size

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 4 hours and 15 minutes (includes time for mixture to chill and marinate)

Ingredients:

1 cup tomato juice

¼ cup fresh squeezed orange juice, strained

⅛ cup fresh squeezed lime juice, strained

⅛ cup fresh squeezed lemon juice, strained

1 cup vodka

2 teaspoons horseradish

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoon celery salt

1 tablespoon dried chili powder

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon Spud Love jalapeno chips or potato chips of choice, ground into breadcrumb-like bits

Instructions:

In a large pitcher mix juices with vodka, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, and celery salt and allow it to marinate for at least four hours. Like a pasta sauce or soup, this Bloody Mary mix will start to blossom with time.

When you’re ready to serve, mix your chili powder, salt, and chip bits into a small, shallow bowl, and rim all of your glasses with a generous amount of chip seasoning mixture.

Fill each glass with ice and pour Bloody Mary mixture into each glass until full. Garnish with celery stalks, pickles, pepperoncini peppers, lemon and lime wedges, olives, kimchi, more jalapeno potato chips, and anything else you’d like. Say a toast to the people you love and the new year.