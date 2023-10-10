Expand / Collapse search
Biography of George Floyd, Geraldine Brooks’ ‘Horse’ both win Dayton literary awards

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation awarded the books for their power to foster peace, social justice, global understanding

Geraldine Brooks' "Horse," a novel about race and forgotten history, and Robert Samuels' and Toluse Olorunnipa's "His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice" have won awards from the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation.

The awards were announced Tuesday by the Dayton foundation, which honors a book of fiction and of nonfiction for using "the power of literature to foster peace, social justice, and global understanding." Brooks won the Pulitzer Prize in 2006 for her novel "March," while "His Name Is George Floyd" was a Pulitzer winner earlier this year.

"His Name is George Floyd: One Man's Life and the Struggle for Justice" by Robert Samuels and Toluse Olorunnipa has won an award from the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation.   (Viking via AP)

On Tuesday, Lily Brooks-Dalton's "The Light Pirate" was the runner-up for the Dayton fiction prize, and Adam Hochschild's World War I-era history "American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis" was runner-up for nonfiction.

Previous winners include Viet Thanh Nguyen's "The Sympathizer," Ta-Nehisi Coates' "We Were Eight Years in Power" and Chanel Miller's "Know My Name."