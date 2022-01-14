Betty White supported this animal rescue since 2006; it named a baby donkey after her

As the world mourns the loss of Betty White, who died Dec. 31 at age 99, one Texas animal sanctuary is honoring her legacy in a unique way.

It named its newest foal after the "Golden Girls" great.

"Betty White was a substantial supporter of the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue for over 16 years," Mark S. Meyers, executive director of the Peaceful Valley Donkey Rescue, told Fox News. "She was an incredible advocate for animals around the world. She was a great loss on so many levels."

On Jan. 3, the nonprofit took to Facebook to share the news of Betty White-Ludden, also known as Betty, being born.

"This beautiful little jennet was born on Christmas Day, but we were unable to come up with the perfect name until New Year’s Eve. Her namesake [has been] a PVDR supporter since 2006," the post states. "Betty White was a tremendous voice for animals both here in the US and around the world," the post continues, adding that the sanctuary is also naming its newly built nursery in White’s honor.

According to the organization’s website, the rescue oversees the care of 3,000 donkeys.

"Peaceful Valley’s Mission is to provide a safe and loving environment to all donkeys that have been abused, neglected or abandoned and wild burros under threat of destruction," a statement on the website says. "Peaceful Valley strives to provide solutions to the many problems that plague these wonderful creatures by providing ethical stewardship over the funds that are necessary to fulfill this goal."

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so at donkeyrescue.org.

Perhaps the newest jennets to arrive at Peaceful Valley will be named Rue, Bea and Estelle.