Bear caught in California homeowner's pool trying to 'beat the heat': 'I don't blame him'

California authorities responded to a report of a bear in a swimming pool amid the scorching heat wave

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
Bear relaxes in Southern California pool during heatwave Video

Bear relaxes in Southern California pool during heatwave

The bear found one way to cool off in the summer heat in this video released by Burbank PD.

Summer is in full in swing in southern California for one bear that decided take a dip in a pool amid scorching temperatures. 

The Burbank Police Department responded to a call of a bear in a swimming pool Friday. When they arrived, they found the unbothered mammal chilling in the pool and lazily surveying the city's beautiful hillside.

"This bear is beating the heat in Burbank," officers said in a Facebook post, along with a short clip of the furry intruder. The department did not say what type of bear it was. 

bear in jacuzzi

A bear took a dip in a pool during extreme temperatures in California on Friday. (Burbank Police Department)

In the comical video, authorities captured the wild animal sitting in the small in-ground pool as it seemingly posed for the officers by grazing one paw on the side of the pool deck.

"I don't blame him," an officer is heard in the video say, commenting on the heat wave that has scorched much of the U.S. bringing triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires in California.

Others chimed in on the department's social media post, saying that they don't blame the bear for taking a dip.

"Get the bear a beer and leave him be," one commenter quipped. 

Another said, "I hope he doesn't think of coming to my place!"

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers were responding to reports of a bear sighting when they found the guilty bear chilling in the pool. (Burbank Police Department)

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife provided guidelines if you come across a bear in your swimming pool this summer. The department said to not run, instead, face the animal, make noises and try to appear as large as possible. 

If a bear attacks, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says to defend oneself and immediately contact 911 for assistance.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.