Bear caught in California homeowner's pool trying to 'beat the heat': 'I don't blame him'

Summer is in full in swing in southern California for one bear that decided take a dip in a pool amid scorching temperatures.

The Burbank Police Department responded to a call of a bear in a swimming pool Friday. When they arrived, they found the unbothered mammal chilling in the pool and lazily surveying the city's beautiful hillside.

"This bear is beating the heat in Burbank," officers said in a Facebook post, along with a short clip of the furry intruder. The department did not say what type of bear it was.

In the comical video, authorities captured the wild animal sitting in the small in-ground pool as it seemingly posed for the officers by grazing one paw on the side of the pool deck.

"I don't blame him," an officer is heard in the video say, commenting on the heat wave that has scorched much of the U.S. bringing triple digit temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires in California.

Others chimed in on the department's social media post, saying that they don't blame the bear for taking a dip.

"Get the bear a beer and leave him be," one commenter quipped.

Another said, "I hope he doesn't think of coming to my place!"

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife provided guidelines if you come across a bear in your swimming pool this summer. The department said to not run, instead, face the animal, make noises and try to appear as large as possible.

If a bear attacks, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says to defend oneself and immediately contact 911 for assistance.