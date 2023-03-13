Banned! Man refuses to allow friend's service dog from entering his home, as 'it sheds': 'Don't want it'

A friendship is apparently coming apart at the seams because a man will not allow his good friend's service dog from coming into his home.

People on Reddit are letting the man have it — though plenty of others have taken the man's side.

Sharing the drama on Reddit with thousands of others on social media, a man who described himself as 39 years old said his friend, 38, "recently got a service dog — a diabetic alert dog."

The man wrote, "The issue arises [when] he wants to bring it to my house when I host hangouts/parties."

Added the Redditor, who did not share his location, "I'm not much of a dog person and really don't want it at my house. It is a breed that sheds and I don't want to have to deal with dog hair in my house."

The man went on, "Also, my kids regularly play in our yard and I don't want them to encounter dog poop and pee."

The man continued, "I've spent the last 10 years in this house, turning it into a place [where] my friends, family and I could hang out. I have a pool, I built a bar in my basement — those types of upgrades."

"My house is the preferred destination among everyone else."

He said, "I offered to meet out at a restaurant or someone else's place and host less, but my house is the preferred destination among everyone else."

He said he has "amenities that others don't and there are no expensive food and bar tabs at my place. I host a lot during football season and other major sporting events, with some general hangouts in between."

But he drew the line at his friend's dog — and he is clearly not budging.

"I told my friend that his dog wasn't welcome," he wrote.

"I offered to pay for a monitoring device [that] he can use while at my house, but he didn't take that offer well."

The Redditor went on, "He let me know he wasn't happy — and recently missed our Super Bowl get-together."

"You need to stop equating your friend's service dog to pets. This is a medical assistance device."

He went on to ask others whether he was in the wrong for his stance.

His post received over 10,000 reactions and some 6,500 comments — though the Reddit community did not warmly embrace him.

Wrote one person — who alone received more than 35,000 "upvotes" from others — "You need to stop equating your friend's service dog to pets. This is a medical assistance device. Would you tell someone they couldn't bring their wheelchair because you didn't want the wheels tracking dirt on your floor?"

Wrote someone else, "Agreed! This is a well-trained service animal, not a pet — [and it] will stay next to the owner. [It] won't be on furniture and won't try to eat/chew on anything" because it's a working dog.

However, plenty of others took the man's side.

Wrote one person, "It's your home. You can invite whoever you want."

This same commenter also said, "He can ask and you can say ‘no.’ Obviously don't be surprised if your friendship changes or goes away completely."

The commenter also said of the man's home, "That is your space to do as you please."

"Your house is your private property. Service dogs of visitors have no rights there."

Wrote someone else, "I would never, ever pressure someone into allowing my service dog in their home. [The original poster] accommodated [the friend] the best [he] could, offering alternatives."

This same person added, "The hardest lessons to learn about service dogs is that they have drawbacks as well. You have to let them out every so often, they might be unpredictable and get scared suddenly, others may not want them, etc."

This commenter added as well, "You are not required to let a dog into your home just because it's a service dog."

Wrote another person in the same vein, "Your house is your private property. Service dogs of visitors have no rights there and are only welcomed with your direct permission."

The person added, "It doesn’t matter your reasons why — you 100% have the right to say no just because and your friend should respect that."

Added this person, "There are laws protecting service dogs with access rights, but they do not apply to certain situations, and this is one of them."

But another commenter minced no words with this short remark: "Your friend deserves better friends."