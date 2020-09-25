Kitten resembling Baby Yoda rescued from California wildfires

This kitty has quite the doppelganger.

A small kitten that was rescued from the California wildfires over the weekend has been dubbed “Baby Yoda” for her resemblance to the character on the Disney+ show, “The Mandalorian.”

On Wednesday, the North Valley Animal Disaster Group posted a picture of the kitten right after she had been washed, showing her ears sticking out to the sides — just like "The Child," otherwise known as Baby Yoda.

The kitten is believed to be between 2 and 3 weeks old, and was found by firefighters in the middle of the road, “covered in smoke and ash,” according to the Facebook post.

VIDEOS AND PHOTOS OF ‘CUTE’ ANIMALS CAN REDUCE STRESS, STUDY CLAIMS

The firefighters then rushed the kitten to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter in Murrieta, California.

The kitten was examined by the vet and bathed before she fell asleep, according to the North Valley Animal Disaster Group. She is now being fostered and getting the help she needs.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“Over this past weekend, Firefighters [sic] rushed this tiny 2 or 3 week old kitten to the Cal Oak Animal Shelter,” the Facebook post said. “They found her in the middle of the road on their route, thank goodness!

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER