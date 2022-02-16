Adorable baby watching 'Beauty and the Beast' for the 1st time rushes to dance with daddy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Brittany Muddamalle put on the classic Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast" for her daughter Emelia, she could not have predicted the adorable reaction that came next.

Emelia, who turned 2 on Valentine's Day, was mesmerized.

"She was totally invested in it, glued to the movie the whole time," Muddamalle told Fox News Digital.

And then, it happened.

Muddamalle's husband was busy getting ready for work, the mom from Charlotte, North Carolina said, but Emelia stopped him in his tracks when Belle and the Beast started to dance.

"OK, Daddy let's dance," Muddamalle told Fox of what little Emelia said to Joel.

And even though he was running late to work, that's exactly what they did. The sweet moment was caught by Muddamalle and shared on Instagram where it's been liked almost 10,000 times.

Possibly as adorable - Emelia does a spin during the dance. It turns out her three older brothers had been working with her on her ballroom dance moves for some time, Muddamalle said.