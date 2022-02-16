Expand / Collapse search
Adorable baby watching 'Beauty and the Beast' for the 1st time rushes to dance with daddy

Brittany Muddamalle tells Fox News Digital about the adorable moment

By Genevieve Shaw Brown | Fox News
When Brittany Muddamalle put on the classic Disney movie "Beauty and the Beast" for her daughter Emelia, she could not have predicted the adorable reaction that came next. 

Emelia, who turned 2 on Valentine's Day, was mesmerized. 

"She was totally invested in it, glued to the movie the whole time," Muddamalle told Fox News Digital. 

And then, it happened. 

Muddamalle's husband was busy getting ready for work, the mom from Charlotte, North Carolina said, but Emelia stopped him in his tracks when Belle and the Beast started to dance. 

"OK, Daddy let's dance," Muddamalle told Fox of what little Emelia said to Joel

When little Emelia Muddamalle saw Belle and the Beast start to dance in "Beauty and the Beast," she immediately ran to her dad to dance with him. 

And even though he was running late to work, that's exactly what they did. The sweet moment was caught by Muddamalle and shared on Instagram where it's been liked almost 10,000 times. 

Possibly as adorable - Emelia does a spin during the dance. It turns out her three older brothers had been working with her on her ballroom dance moves for some time, Muddamalle said.

