Baby formula shortage: Kentucky family reveals their 'stressful' drama

It’s a nightmarish thought for parents — not being able to feed your baby.

But that’s exactly what's top of mind right now for scores of families across the U.S.

Baby formula is currently in tight supply — and as a result, parents and caregivers who are trying to find formula for their little ones are taking to social media to share their worries, concerns and ideas.

"We moved to Kentucky to raise a family. Never did I think I would have a problem finding food for my baby in America."

Russell Bleck, a husband and father in Lexington, Kentucky, of two kids — daughter Aurora, age 3, and baby son Asher, just 6 weeks old — said he is increasingly nervous about the baby formula shortage.

He said he finds it "very stressful" and a "real problem for real people."

"We first noticed the formula shortage in February," Bleck, 33, told Fox News Digital via an email exchange on Friday morning.

"However, it didn't impact us until a couple of weeks ago," he said.

"I saw a friend of ours make a Facebook post [about] not being able to find her brand. She recently had a double mastectomy, so milk production wasn't an option," he said.

Bleck detailed his struggle in finding formula for his small baby.

"They were completely out of every brand of formula. I couldn't even switch brands."

"We were on our last can, so I ran up to the store at 11 p.m. right before they closed. They were completely out of every brand of formula. I couldn't even switch brands."

He added, "The panic of possibly not being able to feed my baby was intense."

Bleck said that as a dad, he "never even thought" about a scarcity of baby formula. Nonetheless, he is right now desperate for solutions.

"I jumped into gear and spent all night online," he said. "After ordering from 5 different places, only one order was fulfilled for one can. The rest were either canceled or delayed — even today," he said, meaning on Friday, May 6, 2022.

"These are real problems for real people."

Bleck said little Asher uses Enfamil Gentlease, but at this point the family is "open to anything."

Bleck said that so far, he and his wife have been able to use social media and parent groups to find the brand they use.

"If that doesn't work," he said, "we have had friends or family swing by the baby section in other states. We send them money via Venmo or Cashapp — and they ship it to us."

He continued, "This is really stressful. My wife and I are survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas [in the fall of 2017]. We moved to Kentucky to raise a family," he added.

"Never did I think I would have a problem finding food for my baby in America."

Bleck also said he is frustrated by the mainstream media's coverage of this shortage.

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SPARKING PANIC AMONG PARENTS

"It would be nice if the MSM would get back to covering what is impacting people's lives," he said.

"For the first time in my lifetime, I am seeing everyone from all walks of life hurt."

"It doesn't matter who you are," he added. "You are feeling this economy."