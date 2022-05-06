Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

LIFESTYLE
Published

Baby formula shortage: Kentucky family reveals their 'stressful' drama

Today's infant formula shortage is a 'real problem for real people,' one Kentucky dad told Fox News Digital

By Deirdre Reilly | Fox News
close
Cops in Utah deliver baby formula to desperate mother in need Video

Cops in Utah deliver baby formula to desperate mother in need

Mother of five Shannon Bird explains why she was forced to call 911.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

It’s a nightmarish thought for parents — not being able to feed your baby.

But that’s exactly what's top of mind right now for scores of families across the U.S.

Baby formula is currently in tight supply — and as a result, parents and caregivers who are trying to find formula for their little ones are taking to social media to share their worries, concerns and ideas.

"We moved to Kentucky to raise a family. Never did I think I would have a problem finding food for my baby in America." 

Russell Bleck, a husband and father in Lexington, Kentucky, of two kids — daughter Aurora, age 3, and baby son Asher, just 6 weeks old — said he is increasingly nervous about the baby formula shortage.

He said he finds it "very stressful" and a "real problem for real people."

"We first noticed the formula shortage in February," Bleck, 33, told Fox News Digital via an email exchange on Friday morning.

The Bleck family of Lexington, Kentucky. Dad Russell Bleck (right) talked to Fox News Digital about his desperate search for baby formula for the family's newborn son. His wife, Bre, is at left; daughter Aurora is at center.

The Bleck family of Lexington, Kentucky. Dad Russell Bleck (right) talked to Fox News Digital about his desperate search for baby formula for the family's newborn son. His wife, Bre, is at left; daughter Aurora is at center. (The Bleck Family )

"However, it didn't impact us until a couple of weeks ago," he said. 

"I saw a friend of ours make a Facebook post [about] not being able to find her brand. She recently had a double mastectomy, so milk production wasn't an option," he said.

Bleck detailed his struggle in finding formula for his small baby. 

"They were completely out of every brand of formula. I couldn't even switch brands." 

"We were on our last can, so I ran up to the store at 11 p.m. right before they closed. They were completely out of every brand of formula. I couldn't even switch brands." 

He added, "The panic of possibly not being able to feed my baby was intense."

This gorgeous baby is a member of the Bleck family in Lexington, Kentucky.

This gorgeous baby is a member of the Bleck family in Lexington, Kentucky. (Bleck Family )

Bleck said that as a dad, he "never even thought" about a scarcity of baby formula. Nonetheless, he is right now desperate for solutions.

"I jumped into gear and spent all night online," he said. "After ordering from 5 different places, only one order was fulfilled for one can. The rest were either canceled or delayed — even today," he said, meaning on Friday, May 6, 2022. 

"These are real problems for real people." 

Bleck said little Asher uses Enfamil Gentlease, but at this point the family is "open to anything."

The Bleck family's two young children are pictured here — daughter Aurora and baby son Asher. 

The Bleck family's two young children are pictured here — daughter Aurora and baby son Asher.  (The Bleck Family )

Bleck said that so far, he and his wife have been able to use social media and parent groups to find the brand they use. 

"If that doesn't work," he said, "we have had friends or family swing by the baby section in other states. We send them money via Venmo or Cashapp — and they ship it to us."

"This is really stressful," said dad Russell Bleck to Fox News Digital. "Never did I think I would have a problem finding food for my baby in America."

"This is really stressful," said dad Russell Bleck to Fox News Digital. "Never did I think I would have a problem finding food for my baby in America." (The Bleck Family )

He continued, "This is really stressful. My wife and I are survivors of the mass shooting in Las Vegas [in the fall of 2017]. We moved to Kentucky to raise a family," he added. 

"Never did I think I would have a problem finding food for my baby in America." 

Bleck also said he is frustrated by the mainstream media's coverage of this shortage. 

BABY FORMULA SHORTAGE SPARKING PANIC AMONG PARENTS

"It would be nice if the MSM would get back to covering what is impacting people's lives," he said. 

"For the first time in my lifetime, I am seeing everyone from all walks of life hurt." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It doesn't matter who you are," he added. "You are feeling this economy."

Deirdre Reilly is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus