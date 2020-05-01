The average American takes this long to get out of bed in the morning

Half of Americans still wish their parents would wake them up in the morning, according to new research.

The survey of 2,000 Americans delved into all things sleep and found it’s no surprise we miss our childhood mornings -- as waking up can be kind of a drag.

SOCIAL DISTANCING HAS 67 PERCENT OF AMERICANS WISHING FOR PHYSICAL INTIMACY, STUDY CLAIMS

It seems people are just too cozy to get out of bed on time, with 49 percent of those surveyed pinpointing their late starts on just being too comfortable in their beds.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Mattress Nerd, the survey found while most have switched to the convenience of smartphones, just under a quarter of Americans still opt for an old-school alarm clock.

It takes Americans an average of 24 minutes to actually get out of bed and start the day -- after two alarms and hitting snooze twice.

And in order to combat these groggy, snoozing habits, respondents shared they change their alarm times an average of 38 times a year.

But no matter how often respondents mix up their alarms, outside factors still play a role in their morning moods.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The top culprits of waking up on the wrong side of the bed included staying up too late watching TV, a negative event in their personal lives and an uncomfortable mattress.

While it’s not surprising to see “groggy” as the top way to feel after waking up, 18 percent of respondents shared they actually wake up happy and another 11 percent also wake up bright-eyed and bushy-tailed and feel motivated to take on the day.

Sixty percent of respondents shared the key to waking up easier was simply having exciting plans for the day.

Soaking up some morning sun is another trick to waking up easier for 41 percent of those surveyed.

Over three-quarters of respondents were in agreement that maintaining a morning routine helped them stay motivated and get out of bed.

But when those cozy sheets get the best of them in the morning, the first thing respondents cut from their morning routine was making the bed, closely followed by making breakfast and a cup of joe.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“So many things that happen during the day are out of your control. A morning routine is something you can always rely on to be consistent,” said Madison Muire, Editor at Mattress Nerd. “While there are many factors that make it easier to wake up, so many of them are subject to change: the weather, daily plans, etc.

“However, establishing a morning routine that you can complete no matter what is happening around you will result in a better morning and more successful day.”

Shockingly, the results showed that respondents were more likely to skip out on brushing their teeth than to skip doing their hair when running late in the morning.

“If you are getting the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep each night, you will spend approximately one-third of your life sleeping,” added Muire. “A mattress can make or break the quality of sleep you are getting, impacting the way you are able to perform when you are awake.

“No one mattress is the perfect fit for every person, so paying attention to how you sleep and, just as importantly, how you feel when you wake up can be good indicators of what to look for when deciding what mattress is best for you.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Top things skipped when running late

Making my bed: 56 percent Making breakfast: 40 percent Making coffee: 28 percent Packing a lunch: 26 percent Brushing my teeth: 25 percent Doing my makeup: 23 percent Doing my hair: 22 percent Wearing a thoughtful outfit: 19 percent Having matching socks: 18 percent

Top five feelings after waking up

Groggy: 29 percent Indifferent: 24 percent Happy: 19 percent Grumpy: 12 percent Motivated: 11 percent

Top five causes of waking up in a bad mood