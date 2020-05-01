Social distancing has 67 percent of Americans wishing for physical intimacy, study claims

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Absence might make the heart grow fonder – but social distancing orders amid the coronavirus pandemic have isolated singles lusting for love, a new study claims.

As the weeks of quarantine wear on, people are reportedly craving connection and romance. In a recent poll of 1,000 American singles, 37 percent admitted that they have attempted to reconnect with a former flame while self-quarantining.

The survey, conducted by OnePoll and lifestyle brand LELO, found that the most popular ways to get in touch with ex-partners were Facebook (61 percent,) WhatsApp (48 percent,) Twitter (47 percent) and phone calls (46 percent,) news agency South West News Service (SWNS) reports.

Of those singles who contacted an ex, over half reported that sparks flew again once they got in touch.

The study also polled 1,000 other Americans who are in relationships, but not quarantining with their partner, per SWNS. Collectively, 67 percent of all respondents agreed social distancing has increased their desire for physical intimacy.

“It’s only natural people are missing the intimacy they had prior to the pandemic. All the things we took for granted are now conspicuously missing from our lives," said Luka Matutinovic, global marketing director for LELO. "The effect this has had on our society is most prominently visible in the new ways we seek out safe interaction and even in the 'lowering' of our standards in dating.”

The desire for affection is so strong that six in 10 respondents said they’d chat with someone outside of their “usual type” during this time.

As traditional dates at bars, restaurants and the like are currently out of the question, singles looking for love are going digital in hopes of connecting with their special someone. According to the findings, 27 percent of singles said they’ve gone on a “virtual date” amid the COVID-19 outbreak in the U.S., and most hope to look good for the big occasion.

Half of those singletons polled said they’d wash their face and hair before the virtual date, while two in five respondents said they’ll dress to impress by changing into a fresh shirt for the online meetup.

Once the outbreak of the novel coronavirus is no longer considered a global threat, Matutinovic argued that the dating game will be forever changed.

“There will be lasting consequences to this crazy period in our lives, but when it comes to sex and pleasure, hopefully, they will be good ones," Matutinovic said. "With so many of us turning inwards… we might end up being more comfortable with ourselves, our physical and mental needs.”

