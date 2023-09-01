Australian woman claims ‘delusion’ made her rich after she quit her job and began posting on social media

A 25-year-old has claimed that being delusional is what brought her happiness — and a big payday.

Romanee Virgara of Adelaide, Australia, quit her job as a logistics manager in February 2023 to become a business coach and public figure.

Virgara told SWNS, the British news service, that she always knew she was going to be a business owner and public figure — and that being delusional was the only way to succeed.

"I wanted to inspire other women, in particular, to not have to settle and go for what they want," she said.

After obtaining business training using roughly $6,000 in savings, she turned to social media to grow her following, SWNS reported.

She said being "delulu," or delusional, is what made her rich after she began treating content creation as her 9-to-5 job.

"I showed up as if I was talking to thousands of people," she said to SWNS.

Virgara started showing followers how to make money through side hustles — and invited them to book one-on-one business coaching sessions with her as well.

Things such as brand deals, sponsored content and more are how Virgara makes money using social media, according to one of her TikTok videos.

In just eight months, the creator has made over $57,000, she said — and has her sights set on becoming a seven-figure business owner.

Virgara said one of the ways she used delusion to spark success was through simply believing she was already a successful business owner.

"I was doing things as if I was already that person," she told SWNS.

One of those things was test-driving her dream car, a Ford Ranger, when she only had a little over $500 in her bank account.

Just six months later, Virgara put down a deposit on the car.

"I have a passion for making people feel inspired," she said. "I always knew I had a lot to give the world."

More than just the monetary gain, Virgara said she has experienced self-transformation — saying she is proud and trusting of herself now.

"Allow yourself to dream and get comfortable in owning it," she said.

Some of her other tips for success include budgeting your money, "speaking things" into existence and dreaming big.

Virgara has over 20,000 followers on TikTok.

Fox News Digital reached out to Virgara for further comment.