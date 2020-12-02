Australian woman wins lottery with late husband’s lucky numbers

After 20 years, a woman in Australia finally won the lottery using her late husband’s numbers.

The widow from Happy Valley, Australia, won $1 million AUD (about $737,714.84 USD) this week, according to The Lott.

The woman found out that she won on Monday when she returned to the store where she bought the ticket and they weren’t able to immediately pay out her winnings because she had won so much money.

“I’ve been playing these same numbers for donkey's years,” she told The Lott. “I reckon 20-odd years I’ve played them every week. I’ve always thought one day they’d win the big one.”

“My late husband chose those numbers all these years ago,” she added. “I don’t know why he chose them, but we’ve been playing them ever since. He’s looking down on us from heaven very happy!”

Unlike typical lottery winners, the woman -- who was unnamed by The Lott -- decided to opt out of the traditional winners’ treat of champagne and caviar. Instead, she said she celebrated with a cup of tea and toast.

“I’ve been running about all morning, and I haven’t had any breakfast, so I’m going to go and get a cup of tea and some toast,” she said when she won. “I might want something a bit stronger later, but right now I just need to sit down and let it sink in.”

As far as what she plans on doing with her winnings, she said she plans to help her two sons -- and get herself a new fence.

“You’ve got no idea how happy this is going to make my family,” she said. “Like everyone, we’ve had a bit of a s--t year, and this will help everyone get back on their feet.”

“What I really want to do is get myself some new fences for my house,” she added. “We’ve lived here for 46 years, and I’ve always wanted new fences, so I’m finally going to get those done!”

