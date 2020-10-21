Man wins $200G lottery ticket after buying mac and cheese for dinner

He went out for dinner, and came home a winner.

One North Carolina man is over $140,000 richer after spontaneously buying a lottery ticket while picking up mac and cheese for dinner.

Marquetton Carraway bought ingredients for the cheesy comfort food from the Madison Market Grill in Goldsboro last week, and impulsively purchased a $5 Mega Bucks ticket during checkout, Fox 8 reports.

“I was actually going to the store to [buy] macaroni and cheese to cook,” Carraway said in a statement shared by the NC Education Lottery. “When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change, and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to…buy a ticket.”

The Goldsboro man scratched off the voucher at home, and was shocked to see he won $200,000.

Carraway sent his mother a photo of the prize to “make sure I’m not seeing things,” and she confirmed the win.

The prize winner claimed the jackpot at the lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Thursday, taking home a $141,501 windfall after state and federal tax withholdings.

Carraway now looks forward to buying a home and sharing the funds for his family to enjoy, the NC Education Lottery said.

To that end, mac and cheese lovers can also take faith that the delicious dish can change your life.