Atlanta girl, 8, hosts Target-themed birthday party at local store, complete with uniforms

By Frank Miles | Fox News
The family of 8-year-old Brayden Lawrence knows she will use any excuse to go to her favorite place: Target.

So the little girl had her birthday celebration there.

“She’s obsessed with Target,” Brayden’s aunt, Rikki Jackson told TODAY. “Literally will ask to go to Target just to walk up and down the aisles. She asked for a Target party, and my sister was like, ‘OMG, how do we make this happen?’”

Brayden and her friends took over the Camp Creek Target in Atlanta for her birthday.

That day, the store became their playground, led by Brayden, dressed head to toe in the classic Target uniform — including the nametag.

The aunt said: “They had a scavenger hunt where they had to find items throughout the store and then return them to their places afterward.”

Then the kids ate hot dogs and popcorn, and of course: Target-themed cake.

