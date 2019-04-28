ASOS confuses customers with neon 'super crop top' that doesn't cover anything

After the April heatwave, we're all thinking ahead to our summer wardrobes.

But that doesn't mean we'll be reaching for this $13 ASOS long sleeve - which covers absolutely nothing.

ASOS SEE-THROUGH 'BUBBLE WRAP' DRESS SLAMMED BY TWITTER

The "super crop sweat," in washed neon yellow, is by trendy brand COLLUSION.

But, bizarrely, it doesn't even cover your bra - and shoppers are very confused.

The top was brought to our attention by Twitter page wtf ASOS, who love to shame the online retailer for its bizarre outfits.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those behind the account wrote, "I covered my shirt so much that some of it just fell!"

The top, which is available in sizes 4-18, is described as high-necked, long sleeved and a super-cropped length on ASOS.

Apparently, it's perfect "for your daytime thing," whatever that means.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

We'll be sticking to tops which actually cover our undies for now, but thanks anyway ASOS.

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.