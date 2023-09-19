Expand / Collapse search
Army vet who survived 12 suicide attempts speaks out, plus Senate's dress code debacle

Check out these top Fox News Lifestyle stories and videos from the past week

Fox News Staff By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
jp lane split

JP Lane, a Texas-based Purple Heart veteran, shared he first decided to join the military as a middle schooler after watching the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Semper Fi & America's Fund)

SAVED BY FAITH  An Army veteran told Fox News Digital that after multiple suicide attempts, he is still here today due to his unwavering faith in God. Here's his story. Continue reading...

MASSIVE MAHI  A fisherman just broke a state record after reeling in an exotic fish weighing 21 pounds. See the wild images. Continue reading...

SENATORS IN SWEATS?  An etiquette expert sounds off about the Senate's new dress code. Continue reading...

Sen. John Fetterman

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, quietly changed Senate dress code rules, in a move believed to accommodate Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., who is seen here speaking during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on May 18, 2023. (Alex Wong / Getty Images)

LAPPING IT UP – Watch as a giraffe sticks his long tongue out for a cool drink of water. See the wild video...

TRASH TALK  It may look like slop, but "garbage plates" have been a longtime favorite of college students. Here's how to make your own version of the fun dish. Continue reading...

BIRD BUDDY – This cool, AI-powered bird feeder will photograph birds that stop by your home for a snack. Continue reading...

northern cardinal bird buddy feeder

A northern cardinal poses for the camera on a Bird Buddy feeder.  (Bird Buddy)

BRAIN TEASER — Trick or treat! Can you find the hidden spider and a kernel of candy corn? Try out this fun seek-and-find puzzle. Test your skills...

DON'T PANIC — Did you accidentally delete something off of your phone or computer? Here are the best ways to recover lost files. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

crossword split

Play the Fox News daily online crossword puzzle — free! Solve daily puzzles, learn new words and help strengthen your mind with fun games. (iStock)

