Army vet who survived 12 suicide attempts speaks out, plus Senate's dress code debacle

Welcome to the Fox News Lifestyle Newsletter. If this newsletter is not already delivered to your email, please subscribe here.

SAVED BY FAITH – An Army veteran told Fox News Digital that after multiple suicide attempts, he is still here today due to his unwavering faith in God. Here's his story. Continue reading...

MASSIVE MAHI – A fisherman just broke a state record after reeling in an exotic fish weighing 21 pounds. See the wild images. Continue reading...

SENATORS IN SWEATS? – An etiquette expert sounds off about the Senate's new dress code. Continue reading...

LAPPING IT UP – Watch as a giraffe sticks his long tongue out for a cool drink of water. See the wild video...

TRASH TALK – It may look like slop, but "garbage plates" have been a longtime favorite of college students. Here's how to make your own version of the fun dish. Continue reading...

BIRD BUDDY – This cool, AI-powered bird feeder will photograph birds that stop by your home for a snack. Continue reading...

BRAIN TEASER — Trick or treat! Can you find the hidden spider and a kernel of candy corn? Try out this fun seek-and-find puzzle. Test your skills...

DON'T PANIC — Did you accidentally delete something off of your phone or computer? Here are the best ways to recover lost files. Continue reading…

CALLING ALL CROSSWORD PUZZLE LOVERS! – Play our Fox News daily crossword puzzle for free here! And not just one — check out the multiple offerings. See the puzzles...

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First



Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Autos

Fox News Health

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

STREAM FOX NATION