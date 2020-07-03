Arizona vintage shop praised for 'spot-on' sign mandating masks: 'Love your sense of humor'

A vintage store in Arizona is going viral for its ominous sign warning guests about wearing masks while inside.

The Phoenix, Ariz., shop, Antique Sugar, has posted a sign outside its building advising customers they must wear a mask while inside. However, it’s the sarcastic ultimatum at the end that has people talking.

"If you choose not to wear a mask, we respectfully ask that you postpone your visit,” the sign reads. “We will be happy to debate the efficacy of masks with you when this is all over and you come in to sell your dead grandmother's clothes."

Sarah Bingham, co-owner of the store, said the response has been overwhelmingly positive since her sign began growing on social media.

"People from across the country are calling to thank us," said Bingham to KNXV.

"Somebody from Abu Dhabi even reached out to us yesterday and made a purchase from us," she added, also noting the many voice mails the shop has received from those praising her for doubling down on requiring masks.

“Your door message has made my day! Kudos to you and absolutely love your sense of humor in responding to the naysayers. Brilliant!!!!” one person wrote on Instagram about the sign.

“Brilliant, from someone who is struggling daily to keep a grandmother alive. Abso[lutely] spot on! Love from afar,” another commented, along with a series of mask emoji.

Despite the applause she has received virtually, Bingham told the outlet she had received pushback from those visiting the store about the policy.

"They're like, 'You know the masks don't work, right'? Or something about carbon dioxide retention, thinking that it's bad for you to wear the mask or that you look stupid wearing a mask," said Bingham.

Though she admits “nobody likes wearing a mask” especially in Arizona, where it’s hot, she stated “it’s literally the smallest gesture we can make” as far as combatting the deadly COVID-19 outbreak, which has continued to have spikes in several states throughout the country.

"Some people are trying to make this some kind of a political statement but people are not dying along party lines," said Bingham to KNXV.