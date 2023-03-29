April Fools' Day: Fun ideas and cute pranks to pull on the kids

April 1st is known to be April Fools' Day.

Beware of the whole day, as you could find yourself caught in the middle of an April Fools' Day prank.

While being pranked on April Fools' Day can be an annoyance, it can also be really fun, especially for your kids.

Here are some harmless, fun and easy pranks that you can play on your kids this April Fools' Day.

1. Have the Easter Bunny make an extra visit

April Fools' Day is often right around Easter time. Rent an Easter Bunny costume for a friend or family member to dress up to make an early visit.

Set up Easter eggs filled with candy, money, etc., and set them in the front yard.

Pretend it's Easter and that the bunny himself has come to join in the holiday fun. Who doesn't love a pre-Easter party?

2. Color breakfast for a confusing morning meal

A little food coloring goes a long way for a fun April Fools' Day joke. The options are endless here. Dye pancakes, waffles or cream cheese with food coloring. Split up the batter for as many colors as you want to create.

And there's always the classic green eggs and ham.

3. Dye the milk blue

Blue milk is another super-easy April Fools' Day prank that can be accomplished with food coloring.

Add food coloring to a glass of milk for the kids to drink or dye the milk in their cereal.

4. Try a toilet paper surprise

Take your toilet paper from your bathroom and unravel it slightly. Write "APRIL FOOLS" in big letters across the paper so when you kids roll it down, they see your message.

If you want to take it to the next level, there is "no rip" toilet paper sold on Amazon, which may be a funny prank to play on your older kids. Be prepared for them to call out to you for another roll, though.

5. Do a cereal swap

Take a box of sugary cereal of your choosing and swap the bag with a healthy cereal. When your kids go to pour out some Lucky Charms, they’ll be met with Cheerios instead.

6. Add googly eyes to the fruit

This works best with bigger fruits like apples and oranges. Gather some fruit and stick on googly eyes. When your kids open the fridge, they will be met with fruit with a face. If you want to get really into the silly faces, stick on string in place of a smile or hair.

7. Place fake bugs where the kids will notice them

Creepy crawlies everywhere are sure to make the kids jump a little. Put them on the counter, on the arm of the couch or other places they might notice them. Be sure to choose the clearly plastic ones so that they know they're not real.

8. Use Jello as a juice prank

If you fill a cup with Jello, it looks very similar to a cup of juice.

Make Jello and add it to one of the kid's cups. Place a straw into the Jello before it hardens.

When your kids go to take a sip, they will be met with solid juice. The best part about this one is they get to enjoy a nice dessert — so you won’t have to feel too guilty about the prank.

9. Use bubble wrap, bubble wrap and more bubble wrap

Hide some bubble wrap around the house under rugs for the kids will walk on. Watch them dance around the rug once they realize there is bubble wrap to pop and play with. Win, win!

10. Tell the kids, ‘I caught a (Mickey) mouse!’

This one falls into the classic prank category along with whoopee cushions and filling a salt shaker with sugar, but it's still a good one nonetheless.

Pretend that you have a mouse caught under a bowl. You’ll have to extend your acting skills for this one and really pretend there's a mouse moving around underneath.

When you lift the bowl, your child will be met with not a real mouse but a Mickey Mouse toy.

This prank will leave your child quite relieved.

Gift him or her a new toy and all will be well.