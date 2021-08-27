Apple Watch saves Arizona woman's life

An Arizona woman is crediting her Apple Watch for saving her life.

Tucson-based Yolie De Leon felt a fluttering in her chest before she was about to take a walk back in June, she told FOX Television Stations.

De Leon, 70, who was wearing an Apple Watch that day said she glanced down at her wrist and had a glaring message to seek medical attention.

"It said my heart rate was at 174. It said ‘you are an AFib’ and said ‘call your doctor immediately," De Leon told FOX Television Stations.

De Leon went to her local hospital and underwent a number of tests, including an electrocardiogram where she was told her condition was "life-threatening" and that her Apple Watch was right. She was hospitalized for one week.

YOUR APPLE WATCH CAN ONLY SAVE YOUR LIFE IF YOU TURN ON THESE FEATURES

She was told she had Atrial Fibrillation (AFib), where results in an irregular heartbeat or quivering that can result in blood clots, stroke, heart failure or other complications, according to the American Heart Association. A reported 2.7 million Americans are living with the condition, according to the AHA.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

De Leon wanted to show her gratitude to the tech that saved her life – so she reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook and said she got a surprisingly fast response.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I'm so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed," Cook wrote to De Leon. "Thanks for sharing your story with us. It inspires us to keep pushing forward."