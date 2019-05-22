Many Americans are experiencing ‘workout hangovers' from intense exercise routines

A sizable chunk of Americans are skipping work due to hangovers… from exercise.

According to new research, more than one in four active Americans (29 percent) have skipped out on work due to a workout “hangover” (post-exercise soreness that impedes one’s ability to participate in other life and work activities).

According to the new study, as many as 55 percent have suffered a workout hangover that’s caused them to stay inside all day, and a possible major cause of this may be that sixty percent of those surveyed said they don’t know enough about dietary and recovery supplements to make an informed decision about what process or products can help them.

Due to that knowledge gap, nearly half of those respondents (47 percent) have skipped recovery steps altogether.

In fact, the new study of 2,000 Americans who exercise uncovered that 65 percent have sustained injuries from their workouts — approximately three each year on average.

The most common injuries? Pulled muscles (68 percent), ankle sprains (48 percent), and knee strains (45 percent).

And the dreaded “workout hangover” is not just affecting work attendance, it has spread into American’s social lives, as well. Forty percent of respondents reported that post-workout muscle soreness has caused them to skip a party. Thirty-nine percent have skipped a get together with friends, and 32 percent have even had to skip dates.

“So much emphasis has been placed on what you consume or drink before a workout, when in actuality it’s what your body needs to help it recover afterward that makes the real difference.” — Dr. Aaron Hinde, co-founder of LIFEAID Bev Co.

The new survey, conducted by OnePoll on behalf of health brand LIFEAID Beverage Co., found that when respondents go too hard in a workout without the proper preparation, their lives become messier.

Fitness-focused Americans spend about one fourth (23 percent) of their typical workout going “too hard,” then paying the price in the form of workout injuries and increased recovery time.

Respondents skip approximately 36 workouts a year due to the dreaded workout hangover. Why all the soreness? It may have something to do with incomplete workout recovery techniques.

In fact, 40 percent of respondents don’t stretch to aid in workout recovery. More than one in three (36 percent) don’t get enough rest after working out, and over half (53 percent) don’t take supplements.

Dr. Aaron Hinde, co-founder of LIFEAID Bev Co., stated, “Proper workout and exercise techniques go hand in hand with post-workout recovery. By helping to improve the speed and efficiency of recovery, one can directly help optimize their overall fitness in a whole new way by increasing strength, endurance... you name it.”

Hinde continues, “So much emphasis has been placed on what you consume or drink before a workout, when in actuality it’s what your body needs to help it recover afterward that makes the real difference.”

“Physical and mental fatigue from working out, particularly with today's more intense exercise routines, is manageable and avoidable with the right nutritional education and recovery products, including specially-formulated drinks and supplements,” said Dr. Hinde. “The key to avoiding the workout hangover is finding what type of products work best for your personal exercise regime, to help you recover as efficiently and effectively as possible.”