Americans rehanging Christmas lights to light darkness of coronavirus

Across the country, Americans are literally shining a light amid the darkness of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nearly three months after Christmas, people practicing social distancing at home are putting their lights back up to help lift everyone’s spirits as the country fights through the crisis.

“What if we all put our Christmas lights back up?” Lane Grindle, a play-by-play broadcaster for the Milwaukee Brewers, tweeted Sunday. “Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity.”

Since then many have rehung their lights and shared their handiwork on social media.

Others admitted they hadn’t yet taken theirs down.

The trend has even spread outside of the country.

By Wednesday, more than 7,700 people have tested positive for the virus in the U.S.