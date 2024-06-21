Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

American travel hot spots, a dramatic rescue of 38 dogs and more share-worthy headlines

Soak up the latest in Lifestyle – here are the stories you don't want to miss

By Nicole Pelletiere Fox News
Lifestyle's hottest headlines from this week include share-worthy stories on hot travel spots, a viral dog rescue, wild nature, odd news and much more.

Regular quizzes, crosswords and other games are always available to dive into as well.

(Fox News Digital publishes a variety of new games each morning, including a Daily Crossword.)

weekend roundup

This week's top Lifestyle headlines include American travel spots, including the best patriotic U.S. states ahead of Fourth of July and much more. Lean back and soak up the latest headlines you won't want to miss. (Getty Images/Michigan Department of Transportation/iStock)

American travel

Hit-making Muscle Shoals, Alabama, and session musicians The Swampers were immortalized in rock-anthem "Sweet Home Alabama." The region is also the birthplace of W.C. Handy and Helen Keller. Click here to get the story.

A new report uncovered the U.S. states that are the most patriotic ahead of Independence Day. Some of the top ones include Hawaii and New Hampshire; here are the others. Click here to get the story.

Allan Williams, a highway engineer in Ionia County, Michigan, created the first roadside rest area in 1929. His simple idea became an American phenomenon. Click here to get the story.

Allan Williams, first rest area

Allan Williams, left, was the first engineer for the Ionia County (Michigan) Road Commission when he conceived the first U.S. highway rest area in 1929. A sign marks the American roadside landmark today on Route 16 in Michigan. (Michigan Department of Transportation; Martha and Chuck Hayden/restless-viking.com)

Wild tales

Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks, with help from Missouri State University researchers, are tagging and releasing prehistoric-looking alligator snapping turtles into Kansas waters this fall. Click here to get the story.

A Florida man and his fossil-loving family uncovered a major treasure while excavating during their vacation in Summerville, South Carolina. Click here to get the story.

Three men turned a normal day of fishing into a rescue mission after discovering 38 dogs treading water nearly one mile from a bank off Grenada Lake in Mississippi. Click here to get the story.

38-dogs-rescued-from-lake

One fisherman told Fox News Digital that he labels the boat captain the hero of the day after quickly analyzing the situation and leading the animals' rescue. (Bob Gist)

Food & drink

Chislic is a South Dakota bar-food tradition brought by Russian-German immigrants in the 1870s. The local delicacy is generating headlines today with a modern multicultural makeover. Click here to get the story. 

A restaurant owner in London said Taylor Swift has alerady put in her favrotie food order ahead of her three sold-out "Eras Tour" shows at Wembley Stadium. Click here to get the story. 

THIS TRENDY SEED CAN BOOST YOUR HEALTH BIG-TIME IN 5 COOL WAYS: HERE'S HOW

Taylor swift, London and to go boxes

Taylor Swift has landed in London ahead of her three sold-out nights at Wembley Stadium for "The Eras Tour." A local restaurant owner said the frequent visitor has already put in her food order. (iStock | Getty Images)

Odd & viral

A mom's parenting "hack" went TikTok viral after she showed her baby fastened to an airplane seat using a common household attachment in an effort to prevent the child from moving around. Click here to get the story. 

A Mississippi woman unexpectedly gave birth at a Golden Corral after she experienced stomach pains. She then named her newborn after the restaurant. Click here to get the story. 

Great outdoors

Three anglers have broken three state fishing records after reeling in three different species of marine life. Check out photos of the men holding their "exceptional" catches. Click here to get the story. 

NC state records

North Carolina's Division of Marine Fisheries named three new state fishing records for yellowmouth grouper, a white grunt and an almaco jack. (North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries)

House & Home

A mom of three is making some extra money by taking old furniture pieces meant for the dump and refurbishing them into newer, modern pieces with a unique twist. Click here to get the story. 

A home in Tennessee has hit the real estate market with a unique, two-story basement containing an ice cream shop, a theater, a diner with booths, a commercial kitchen and more. Click here to get the story. 

Tennessee home exterior

The home at 1824 Stryker Place in Brentwood, Tennessee, boasts 11,500 square feet of space. (Susanne Flynn)

Viral videos

A beaver was spotted chowing down on a peanut butter sandwich at a zoo in Washington. After getting two teeth pulled, keepers had to get creative with how they delivered his medication.  Click here to see the video.

Two male koalas are acclimating to their new home at the Brookfield Zoo Chicago – marking the first-ever addition of koalas to the zoo in its 90-year history. Click here to see the video.

Revealing interview

Julie Banderas of Fox News Channel tells Dana Perino her favorite spot in New York City, her three favorite movies of all time – and the one thing she wishes she knew when she was younger. Click here to get the story. 

Short Questions with Dana Perino for Julie Banderas

Julie Banderas of Fox News Channel tells Dana Perino how motherhood dramatically changed her life – and the advice she would share with first-time parents.  (Fox News Digital)

The good news you need

A World War II veteran in South Carolina is continuing his passion for photography, even at age 103. His granddaughter spoke with Fox News Digital about his hobby, plus his love for family. Click here to get the story.

WWII vet loves photography Ralph Conte

World War II veteran Ralph Conte has always had a passion for photography. He opened Conte Studios, located in Bergenfield, New Jersey, in 1958. (Jessica Graf)

A man and police officers in Homer, Alaska, rescued a moose calf from drowning last week after it became stuck in a lake. Click here to get the story.

Nicole Pelletiere is a senior editor on the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital.