Creative Easter baskets for everyone on your list

When assembling Easter baskets, consider the recipient's hobbies, favorite treats and practical needs. From gardening tools to self-care essentials, the possibilities are endless. Incorporating a mix of fun and functional items ensures that your basket will be both appreciated and enjoyed.​

Here are 10 creative Easter basket ideas that will please everyone on your list.

Spring is here, and anyone who loves digging in the dirt will enjoy a basket filled with gardening essentials. Shop on Amazon and get this set of gardening gloves and small tools in a fashionable carrying bag. A gardening book can add a thoughtful touch, and don’t forget to include the seeds! If you want a kids' basket, consider this kid-sized garden tool set at Walmart.

Support a person's health goals with a fitness-themed basket. This Be Rooted set at Walmart includes a reusable water bottle and a fitness journal to help them stay motivated. Add a colorful jump rope and yoga mats so they can work out anywhere. Consider this pre-assembled outdoor sports-themed basket for the kids.

Inspire creativity with an art-themed basket. This adult coloring set on Amazon is the perfect base for your gift, which you can also fill with sketchbooks, paints and brushes . Include a beginner's guide to painting to encourage new techniques. An art-themed basket is also perfect for artsy kids, starting with this Crayola Inspiration art case set!

Delight the home chef with a basket of gourmet cooking items, starting with this set of gourmet olive oils at Walmart. The oils can be used for dipping, drizzling and cooking. Add kitchen utensils and a spring-themed cookbook with recipes for new kitchen inspiration.

Any avid reader will appreciate a basket filled with bestselling novels or classic literature, such as this set of four books. Add a rolled-up cozy blanket, an LED reading light and a personalized bookmark for a special touch. You can do the same for kids who love reading, starting with Pete the Cat and the Easter Bandit, and this Easter activity book.

Encourage relaxation with a self-care-themed basket like this Body and Earth one at Walmart. It includes everything needed for a spa-like experience at home. Include a plush but lightweight robe in a spring color or gel eye mask for ultimate comfort.

Surprise the tech enthusiast with gadgets and accessories that help keep them connected and entertained. Include portable chargers with these JLab wireless earbuds and smart home devices like this Mr. Bill Alexa speaker. They'll really appreciate this Big Book of Hacks: 250 Amazing DIY Tech Projects, packed with ideas for the tech lover.

Equip the nature lover with all the essentials they’ll need for their next adventure. This Monterra survival set has 265 essential items, including first aid items, a carrying pack, a lantern, a multi-tool and much more! Check out this outdoor adventure set for kids that has everything they need for exploring!

Celebrate their love of music with a basket featuring vinyl records of classic artists, starting with this mystery box set at Walmart. Add this retro Bluetooth portable speaker and this 100 Greatest Albums to Own on Vinyl to hit all the right notes for music lovers.

