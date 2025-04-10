Wayfair's Big Outdoor Sale offers unmissable camping deals

The Wayfair Big Outdoor Sale features up to 50% off on a variety of outdoor products, so now is the perfect time to stock up on all your camping gear. You can find tents, coolers, sleeping bags, cots and more on sale.

Prepare for a fun-filled camping season and take advantage of Wayfair’s sale, running now through April 15.

Instead of lugging around a bulky sleeping bag, a Wakeman sleeping bag is lightweight and equipped with compression straps. The straps push air out of your sleeping bag when you’re packing it up, making it a great option for backpackers or anyone looking to save space.

Sleeping on the ground isn’t always ideal when you're on a camping trip, so raise up your tent with an outdoor truck bed tent. You can comfortably fit two people in this tent, designed for 5.5- to 6-foot truck beds. Other than the fact that it rests in the bed of your truck, this tent has all the same features campers love about other tents: a removable rainfly, multiple windows for ventilation and built-in organization pockets.

The Coleman Pro 55-quart hard cooler is an ideal day cooler for taking to the beach, or a great camping cooler for weekend trips. The wheels and collapsible handle make it easy to roll long distances. You can hold up to 92 cans without ice, and your drinks and food will stay cold for up to five days.

Believe it or not, you can cook gourmet meals even when you’re camping in the woods. A good camp stove or grill goes a long way, and a Coleman single-burner gas grill competes with the best of them. The pop-up stand makes it easy to grill from anywhere, and the 19-inch cooktop means you can cook for all your family and friends. The top holds up to 10 burgers and a family-sized breakfast.

When you're getting ready to go camping, make sure you grab an outdoor lantern that can withstand anything. Coleman’s three-pack of battery-powered lanterns preserve battery life and are water- and impact-resistant. You can easily light up your entire campsite with the four different light modes, including low, medium, high and flashing.

Feel like you’re sleeping on your bed at home with this Intex queen air mattress. The built-in headboard ensures your pillows won’t fall over the edge, and the ultra-plush design keeps you extra comfortable throughout the night. There’s also a built-in foot pump that makes it easy to blow up the air mattress quickly.

Sleep like a king while you’re camping with a heavy-duty folding cot. The cot is made from durable steel bars that quickly fold up when it’s time to pack up. The cot supports up to 800 pounds and fits easily in most car trunks. Included is a water-resistant sleeping pad that’s soft, supportive and easy to roll up when you’re getting ready to go.

The Sleeman lightweight camping cot is a no-frills cot for campers who like to rough it a little more, without having to sleep on the ground. The strong metal frame supports you while you sleep, and the foldable design makes it compact and easy to store.

This folding double-camping chair gives you a comfortable place to relax while you’re out in the woods. The chair is extremely durable and supports up to 700 pounds. It’s also equipped with two wine glass holders, two cup holders and side pockets. It’s even better than your couch at home! Despite the double design, the chair is still lightweight at just 14 pounds.

Ideal for tailgating, camping or just hanging out on a hot day, this waterproof car awning can shade up to eight people. The waterproof fabric gives you somewhere to spend rainy days while camping. It’s easy to set up: Just attach to your back wheels, stake the polls in the ground, and you’re good to go.