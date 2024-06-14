103-year-old WWII veteran celebrates lifelong love for photography: 'Still has an eye for a sharp picture'

A centenarian and World War II veteran in South Carolina has embraced his long-standing passion for photography – and he doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon.

Ralph Conte was drafted at age 21 to serve the United States Army as a soldier in the 94th Infantry, Division 301st Infantry, Company F, in 1942.

Throughout the war, Conte served in nine different countries: England, Scotland, France, Belgium, Holland, Luxemburg, Germany, Czechoslovakia and Austria.

He landed in Normandy on Sept. 8, 1944, and two weeks later, Conte was struck by shrapnel. He then received a Purple Heart medal.

During the war, his division became responsible for holding more than 52,000 German troops while covering a 365-mile front, the longest in military history for a single division, his granddaughter Jessica Graf told Fox News Digital.

"To this day, my grandfather doesn’t see himself as a hero," Graf said.

It was in 1948 when Conte began snapping photos after being honorably discharged. Ten years later, he opened his own photography business, "Conte Studios" in Bergenfield, New Jersey.

As a photographer, Conte attended many conventions and received awards for his work.

"To this day, he loves to take pictures, especially at the Biltmore in North Carolina," Graf said.

Graf said she recalls a time when she was inspired to stop on the Palisades lookout to photograph the New York City skyline, so she reached out to Conte to see what he thought about her picture.

"I texted him my proud photo and his response was, 'I have the iPhone 15.' This was just to let me know that my five-year-old device wasn’t up to par," she said.

"Even at 103, he still has an eye for a sharp picture," Graf added.

Graf said her grandfather is quite tech-savvy – being on social media, editing his own photos and using his Apple Watch.

"He knows more about technology than the average person," she said.

Conte has "a deep faith in God; he was raised Catholic, was a member of the local parish, and continues to pray daily," Graf said.

Conte survived "the love of his life" Veronica Sarubbi who died in 2007.

The couple married in August 1943 – they had five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren with another great-grandchild on the way.

Graf said her grandparents instilled faith and values into their five children and Catholicism played an important role in everyone's upbringing.

"My grandfather inspires me every day to keep moving, live in the moment and not worry about things that are out of our control," Graf said.

Conte said he is currently taking pictures of the Carolinas as a hobby while editing and selling his classic freelance pictures.