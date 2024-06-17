Tennessee home for sale, built by former Disney illustrator, shocks internet with unique entertaining space

An eye-catching home has hit the real estate market in Tennessee — and social media users can’t stop talking about it.

The home at 1824 Stryker Place in Brentwood, Tennessee, has roughly 11,500 square feet of space and is on the market for $5.95 million.

Real estate broker and listing agent of the home, Susanne Flynn, told Fox News Digital that this particular home is unique in a lot of ways.

Not only is it four stories, but the bottom two basement floors contain a few surprises.

The home was designed and built in 2015 by a former Disney illustator, the agent said, who wanted the space to be used for entertaining — or even as a proper venue.

Some of its unique spaces downstairs include a commercial kitchen with commercial appliances, a theater with a stage, a coffee shop, a western-themed safe room, an ice cream parlor, a diner with booths — and more.

"A lot of the chairs and fixtures are actual Disney items," Flynn told Fox News Digital.

The home, which is up for sale now that the owners are empty-nesters, is currently being used as a church on Sundays, as the space downstairs is enough for roughly 100 visitors.

Flynn noted that the space has been used as a venue for many charitable events as well.

She also said the home is fully powered by solar panels — so there is no electricity bill each month.

Flynn recommended the home for an entertainer or influencer who might be on the hunt for the perfect space.

Aside from the unique two-story basement, the home also includes five bedrooms and nine bathrooms, an elevator and an electric vehicle charging station in the three-car garage.

The 1.67-acre property is surrounded on three sides by woods.

It sits on a residential cul-de-sac.

Flynn said the home recently hit the market, but "people are very impressed by its uniqueness."

The home was posted on X by @zillowgonewild — and it's already been viewed over 1.5 million times at the time of this report.

One user responded and said, "Wish I was at this house during [the] COVID lockdown."

Another said, "That’s awesome, but you’d have to have a bunch of staff just to manage your house."

"It’s like a cruise ship without an ocean," another wrote.