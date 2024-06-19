Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Prehistoric-looking alligator snapping turtles to be reintroduced into Kansas waters

Tagged dinosaur-like turtles will be released in Neosho River in Kansas

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks is teaming up with Missouri State University researchers to launch alligator snapping turtles into state waters in autumn of this year.

Juvenile alligator snapping turtles raised at the Tishomingo National Fish Hatchery in Oklahoma will be tagged and released into an area of the Neosho River. 

The Neosho River is a stream of the Arkansas River in eastern Kansas and northeastern Oklahoma running about 463 miles long and is part of the Mississippi River watershed.

The turtles are between 6 and 8 years old.

"An Alligator Snapping Turtle has not been observed in the state of Kansas since the last known individual was captured in Onion Creek, a tributary of the Verdigris River, in 1991," said a Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks press release. (Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks)

The alligator snapping turtle is the largest species of freshwater turtle. Males typically weigh between 155 and 175 pounds, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

"Alligator Snapping Turtles from the hatchery have been reintroduced in Illinois, Tennessee, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. Reintroduction stockings of roughly 1,200 juvenile Alligator Snapping Turtles have occurred on the Caney, Neosho, and Verdigris Rivers in northeast Oklahoma," said a Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks (KDWP) press release.

Researchers will be able to track the tagged turtles to determine how far they move. 

HOUSTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 24: A male alligator snapping turtle that is approximately 20-years-old and weighs around 40 pounds is shown after being trapped by the Turtle Survival Alliance-North American Freshwater Turtle Research Group as part of the process of tagging turtles Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.  He was released after the group attached it with a radio frequency transmitter. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The dinosaur-like turtles will then be recaptured to determine survival and growth rates. 

Alligator snapping turtles are declining due to habitat degradation and over-harvesting for their meat, according to the National Wildlife Federation.

"Establishment of the species back into Kansas waters is unlikely to happen without human intervention due to several dams that occur on each of these rivers. None of the turtles released in Oklahoma have been captured in Kansas due to these barriers," according to a KDWP press release.

"To facilitate Alligator Snapping Turtle recovery in Kansas, KDWP is partnering with researchers at Missouri State University to conduct reintroduction stockings back into Kansas waters. Juvenile Alligator Snapping Turtles raised at the Tishomingo hatchery will be tagged and released back into a segment of the Neosho River,"  said a Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks press release. (Kansas Department of Wildlife & Parks/Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

The first release is planned for the fall of 2024 with an additional release planned for 2025.

Fox News Digital reached out to Missouri State University researchers for comment.