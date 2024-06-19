Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Stay-at-home mom redoes furniture headed for the trash, creates unique, upcycled designs

Mom of three sells her refurbished pieces, has fallen in love with 'upcycling furniture'

By Brittany Kasko Fox News
A woman has deemed herself a "furniture flipper" after successfully redoing old pieces for profit. 

Kerry Willetts, 45, is a stay-at-home mom of three who's started and successfully built a business around refurbishing old furniture. 

From Staffordshire, England, she started flipping furniture in 2021 on a commission basis; customers would give her old pieces that needed some extra love. 

She told SWNS that she was originally just looking for a way to make some extra money — but a business grew from there. 

"Sometimes people would give me their furniture that used to belong to their relatives who’d passed away [and] I’d upcycle it for them to then take back," she said.

Willets profile

Kerry Willets, pictured, is a mom of three who refurbishes old furniture. (SWNS)

For about $215-$325, Willetts would recover the furniture item and return it to the customer within a few weeks. 

Willetts told SWNS she helped refurbish many meaningful pieces. 

Redone chest

"A woman once gave me a bureau her granddad had made [that] she couldn’t part with because of sentimental value." (SWNS)

"A woman once gave me a bureau her granddad had made [that] she couldn’t part with because of sentimental value," she said. 

After painting the piece and adding an art deco design to the item, Willetts returned the piece to the original owner. 

After about a year of taking other people’s items in for a refresh, Willetts told SWNS that she began taking items that were going to be thrown in the dumpster — and making them her own. 

Redone chest

One piece that Willetts redid has a drop-down that also serves as a place to make cocktails.  (SWNS)

She added, "Some of the pieces I get are particularly beaten up and in a bad way, but if you can see through that, you can unlock the true potential [of] pretty much any piece."

Willetts told Fox News Digital that one piece of hers went for roughly $1,000 after she added her own touch and design to the refurbished item. 

To date, Willetts has said the favorite piece she’s ever redone was a cabinet that she gave new life to — with a big sunburst design inside. 

New furniture and woman

A woman takes old furniture meant for the trash and turns it into new, fresh pieces.  (SWNS)

Willetts' social media flipping account, which has over 87,000 followers, is where she shows off many of her designs — and the mom of three said she enjoys her creative job. 

"The job just fits well around my family, so I’ve just continued with it," she told SWNS. 

Willetts told Fox News Digital that she never considered herself a craft person, but she "just fell in love with upcycling furniture."

