A fast-food restaurant owner said Taylor Swift has already put in her order ahead of her three-night stint of "The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium in London.

Kentish Delight is a Turkish grab-and-go spot just north of the Camden Town neighborhood in London, England, that has a long history with the mega pop star.

Ahmed Khan, owner of Kentish Delight, told SWNS, the British news service, that Taylor Swift has been visiting the local spot for years — saying her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn lives just up the road.

"Taylor used to come in all the time when she lived in London. Her boyfriend lived only 10 minutes away," he told SWNS.

Khan said the pair would come into the shop multiple times a month for his chicken kebabs and falafel wraps.

Now, Swift is back in town for three nights of "The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium — and Khan indicated the shop is already working on a large order for the star.

Although the number of meals is not finalized, Khan told SWNS the order includes chicken shish kebabs and falafel wraps.

Yet Swift’s favorite and frequent order is a chicken doner kebab with salad, garlic mayo and chili sauce.

Swift hasn’t been shy about her love for the joint in the past, either.

In 2017, Swift filmed part of the "End Game" music video in the establishment, which is about four miles north of central London.

Khan said this caused Swifties to visit the shop every day to see it for themselves.

"I have a Taylor fan in here every day. They come from all over the world: Europe, North America, South America, France, Spain, Mexico [and] Chile," he told SWNS.

He added that "one fan came all the way from Brunei [Asia] just to come to our kebab shop."

This weekend is just Swift’s first stop in London on her "Eras Tour" — as she will come back for a round of five shows later in the summer.

Wembley Stadium holds 90,000 seats, and Swift has sold out all eight nights there on "The Eras Tour."

