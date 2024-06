What started as a casual dinner at a Golden Corral restaurant ended with the surprise addition of a pint-sized family member.

Tayvia Woodfork visited a North Little Rock, Arkansas, location with her family to enjoy a meal, but headed to the restroom after experiencing stomach pains, Fox Television Stations reported.

The 26-year-old's complaints were a result of a surprise pregnancy, and she was in active labor at 37 weeks.

Tayvia Woodfork reportedly experienced a "cryptic pregnancy," which is "when a pregnant person doesn’t know they’re pregnant…a person may only realize they’re pregnant because labor begins," according to Cleveland Clinic.

Tayvia Woodfork, a Mississippi resident, delivered a healthy, 6-pound baby boy.

The mother paid tribute to the location in which her baby was born by naming him Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork.

Staff from Golden Corral's North Little Rock location shared the announcement on their Facebook page.

"IT'S A BOY! Please join us in welcoming Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork, who was so excited that his mother was dining at Golden Corral that he decided to join her! He was just born in our Golden Corral restaurant in North Little Rock, AR. His mom was so excited that she decided to include Corral in his legal name," the post said.

"Both mother and son are doing great, and we could not be happier!" the post continued. "Welcome to the Golden Corral family Tamaar! You’re the new record holder as the youngest fan of Golden Corral! And don't worry, we'll make sure Mom is well taken care of with Golden Corral gift cards… while she's taking care of you."

The restaurant came through on their promise by gifting the 26-year-old Mississippi mom with an assortment of gifts and a $200 gift card, Tameka Woodfork, Tayvia Woodfork's mother, wrote on Facebook.

The wild birth story also grabbed the attention of Golden Corral's nationwide team, who shared Tayvia Woodfork's photos on X.

"As surprised as our team was at the news of a baby being born at our restaurant, we are truly honored to play such a momentous role in little Tamaar's life. But no honor compares to having Tamaar carry on the 'Golden Corral' brand name in his own name, Tamaar Kylon Corral Woodfork," a spokesperson for Golden Corral told Fox News Digital.

"More than anything, we’re incredibly thankful for his safe delivery and good health, along with mom Tayvia’s swift recovery. We hope to celebrate Tamaar’s birthdays and other life milestones at Golden Corral in the years to come!" the spokesperson added.

Fox News Digital reached out to Tayvia and Tameka Woodfork for comment.