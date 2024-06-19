Mom's viral video of baby uniquely fastened to airplane seat ignites fiery debate on social media

A mom's travel "hack" has exploded online — and social media users appear to have mixed opinions, while safety experts advise against it.

Lisa Flom is a Minneapolis, Minnesota, mom of two who recently posted a TikTok video showing her using a common household fastener to stick her baby to an airplane seat.

In the footage, Flom appeared to secure her toddler onto the airplane seat seemingly so the child wouldn't wiggle around or get up throughout the flight.

Fox News Digital reached out to Flom to learn if the "hack" was indeed a joke.

The video has gained over 25 million views and more than 5,500 comments since it was posted, but users are questioning the authenticity and legitimacy of the "hack."

While some users said they believe the video is merely a "joke," many people are taking sides on whether they believe the method is safe or not.

One user took an opposing stance and said, "Please do not stick adhesive to the seat… just watch your child."

"I’m pretty sure you can’t do that," another added, followed by laughing emojis.

Other users, however, seemed to think the video was useful — and even comical in nature.

"Mother of 12 here. Safer in the cargo hold and cheaper when you put them in one cage!! Good luck momma," a woman joked.

Another TikTok user joked by adding, "I just use staples."



The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) website states that the safest place for a child under the age of 2 is "in an approved child restraint system (CRS) or device, not in your lap."

"Your arms aren’t capable of holding your in-lap child securely, especially during expected turbulence," the website says.

"Buying a ticket for your child is the only way to guarantee that you will be able to use a CRS. It’s the smart and right thing to do so that everyone in your family arrives safely at your destination," the site continues.

Fox News Digital reached out to the FAA for comment.

Michelle Pratt, a Florida-based nationally-certified child passenger safety technician and the founder of Safe in the Seat, shared her thoughts on the unconventional method.

"This may seem like a genius mom hack. However, if you're going to purchase a separate seat for your under 2-year-old child, the safest place for them to be is buckled in their car seat," Pratt told Fox News Digital.

She added that keeping your child hugged to your lap or fasted to the seat in this manner "is not practical or safe, either."

Pratt explained that using a car seat is not only the safest way for children in certain age groups to travel by air, but on every car ride as well.