Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Quizzes

American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on movie mayhem and decadent desserts

Test yourself, plus try for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to NYC!

By Kelly McGreal , Khloe Quill Fox News

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current events and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz highlights movie mayhem, decadent desserts and much more. Can you get all 8 questions right?

Plus, click here for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to attend the lighting of the All-American Christmas Tree in New York City! 

All American Christmas New York Trip - for quiz

The All-American Christmas Tree lighting takes place soon in New York City. Have you entered for a chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to see it? (Fox News)

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here. 

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know this week's topics?

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know this week's topics? (Getty Images; iStock)

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Close modal

Continue