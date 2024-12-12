Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle

American Culture Quiz: Test yourself on festive flavors, seasonal sales and historic heroes

Test yourself and see how much you know about this week's hot topics!

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Published

APP USERS: Click here to get the quiz!

The American Culture Quiz is a weekly test of our unique national traits, trends, history and people, including current events and the sights and sounds of the United States.

This week's quiz highlights festive flavors, seasonal sales and much more. Can you get all 8 questions right?

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

To try your hand at more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click here. 

Also, to take our latest News Quiz — published every Friday — click here.

American Culture Quiz 12/15

American Culture Quiz! How well do you know this week's topics? Give this quiz a try! (Getty Images; iStock)

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

Deals