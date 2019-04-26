Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Alligator surprises Florida homeowner, scratches up windows and door: 'Not cool'

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Alligator surprises homeowner, bangs on glass

An alligator surprised a homeowner by banging on her window and attempting to enter the home during mating season.

Anybody home?

A nosy alligator was filmed “knocking” on a homeowner’s door – and also peering through her picture window – during a scary encounter in in Palm Coast, Fla., on Thursday.

Donna Heiss shared footage of the gator bashing its snout against her window and door, writing later on Facebook that both were “all scratched up from the banging” and “could have shattered at any moment.”

“I don’t mind a bit of pond hopping but banging on my windows and glass door is not cool,” Heiss said of the “aggressive” gator.

Donna Heiss shared footage of the gator bashing its snout against her window and door, writing later on Facebook that both were “all scratched up from the banging” and “could have shattered at any moment.” (Donna Heiss)

Heiss also wrote that she has a small dog, Max, who was “hiding” during the encounter.

“If I had taken Max out, I would no longer had him,” she said.

Heiss later confirmed that a trapper who was called to remove the gator estimated it to be between 7 and 8 feet long. She also assured her friends and followers that she hadn’t left food out or anything like that, as it’s mating season.

“It was truly terrifying and people need to be aware,” Heiss wrote.

Alligator mating season begins in April, Fox 35 reported.