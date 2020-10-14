Aldi's $13 cabernet sauvignon beats out Australia's more expensive wines

Here’s more proof that cheap wine can also be fine wine.

A $13 bottle of wine sold at Aldi's Australian supermarkets has nabbed the top prize at Australia’s Royal Adelaide Wine Show this year, beating out some bottles that were five times more expensive.

Aldi’s Blackstone Paddock Cabernet Sauvignon 2018, produced in Margaret River, West Adelaide, took the title of Most Outstanding Red Wine in Show at the wine show, which featured more than 2,500 wines from more than 300 wineries across Australia. The top title has been previously awarded to wines with price tags over $50.

The red wine is described on Aldi’s website as “a complex and intriguing mix of blackcurrant, anise and lifted violet aromas.” The suggested food pairing is a rack of lamb.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In the white wine category, a cheaper bottle of Aldi’s A.C. Byrne Margaret River Sauvignon Blanc Semillon 2020 ($7.99AUS, or $5.75) took home the gold medal and won Best Sauvignon Blanc Semillon at the separate Royal Perth Wine Show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aldi, the Germany-based discount grocer, has been praised for its production of award-winning wines at a more accessible price point. In March, a $10 bottle of the grocer’s Quarter Cut Bourbon Barrel-Aged Cabernet Sauvignon was named the best wine of 2020 by Product of the Year USA, the world's largest consumer award for product innovation in packaged goods.