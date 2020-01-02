Woman tricks man who texted her into thinking he adopted a chimp: 'You have successfully adopted Bubbles'

This is definitely a unique way to turn a man down.

A woman brought her 2019 to a hilarious end by reportedly pranking a man who sent her his number. Instead of chatting him up, she tricked him into thinking that he had just adopted a chimp.

Emily Cain, from England, shared images of the text exchange she says happened between her and the unnamed man on her Twitter page, where she explained, “A lads just sent me his number so thought I’d take advantage of it.”

The first image shows the beginning of the text conversation, where she sent him the following message: “Thank you and congratulations! You have successfully adopted bubbles the chimp! $9.85 will be charged to your bill per month. To cancel this subscription without any further being charged, just reply to this message with the word STOP.”

The full conversation (WARNING: screenshots include graphic language) can be seen on her Twitter page.

When the prank victim responded, “Stop,” she decided to keep the joke going.

“Thank you,” she replied, “and congratulations from us an animal rescue center and Bubbles himself for donating an additional $6 per month to help for food and water for Bubbles! To cancel this subscription without being charged any further, just reply to this message with the world [SIC] STOP.”

Once again, the man replied, “Stop,” to which she replied, “Thank you and congratulations for paying an additional $4 per month to receive a cuddly toy version of Bubbles.”

This continued for a few more messages before the seemingly angry man demanded to speak with someone from support.

When he thought he’d been connected with support, he wrote, “Hello, hope you have had a good Christmas. I received a text message today regarding me paying a monthly direct debit to save a monkey. Could I cancel all of the direct debits to my account please? I didn’t sign up for them. Thanks.”

At this point, Cain decided to pull back the curtain and wrote, “You have been pranked by the prank patrol, love from Emily Cain.”

Some users were skeptical as to the veracity of the images, with one questioning how the prank's victim didn't notice all of the spelling mistakes.