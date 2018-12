These Adidas's cowboyboot-tennis-shoe hybrids could be yours for just three hundred dollars.

Adidas says they'll "get you rodeo-ready with their hybrid cowboy-boot-meets-basketball-trainer style" and Latino blog, Remezcla describes them as the, "mexican hipster-est thing ever," but honestly, we're just confused.

