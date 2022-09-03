Actor Nick Offerman talks his love for the great outdoors at National Book Festival

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Actor Nick Offerman revealed his love for all things outdoors at the Library of Congress-run National Book Festival this weekend.

The annual festival kicked off on Saturday, Sept. 3., 2022, in Washington, D.C., with Offerman's main-stage appearance.

He's best known for his role as Ron Swanson in the TV show "Parks and Recreation."

The actor has departed from the big screen on occasion, though, by releasing various books about his marriage and about his exploration of nature.

His latest book, "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside" (Oct. 2021, Dutton/Penguin Random House), explores the land of the free through his personal travel stories on America’s trails, farms and frontiers.

During his National Book Festival appearance, Offerman referenced the time he spent with farmers and shepherds while lambing on a week-long trip this year.

The highlight of the experience, he said, was not feeling the need to be entertained or distracted by anything else but the livestock.

"All we do is get out in the weather and mind the sheep and cows — Belted Galloway cows," he said.

"They’re very cute and delicious."

"And then when it rains, we read books, and we also dance and make each other laugh, and sometimes we have some Scotch."

Offerman added that even though he has a great deal of care for nature and the environment, he wouldn’t be turning into a vegetarian any time soon.

Among the praise for his book "Where the Deer and the Antelope Play" was this comment by Outside Magazine: "Honest-to-God advice about how to enjoy nature."

Forbes, meanwhile, said: "Funny, extremely sharp and at the same time equally heartwarming, Offerman’s love for the Land of the Free shines."