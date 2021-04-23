7-year-old boy with dreams of becoming a Royal Airforce Pilot takes first flying lesson

A seven-year-old boy who dreams of becoming a Royal Airforce Pilot took his first flying lesson and even flew the plane for a few seconds.

Pint-sized Jacob Newson said it was one the "best experiences" in his life when he took to the skies for the very first time after dad Andrew, 53, surprised him with the lesson. The little lad even took over the controls of the Piper PA-28 Cherokee and soared 3,000 feet into the air during the flight last Friday.

Before the pandemic struck, the RAF-obsessed boy was due to retrace the escape route of New Zealand's most famous World War II pilot Alan Deere in Dunkirk for charity. Remarkably, he flew out of White Waltham Airfield, near Maidenhead, where Air Commodore Alan Deere first trained when he arrived in Britain.

The promising pilot, who was dressed in his favorite RAF flying suit, said he was scared at first but as soon as he landed he wanted to go back in the air.

"At first I was feeling a bit scared, but when the engine was about to start up I said I was going to be brave," Jacob said, adding: "I wanted to loopty loop. But dad didn’t want to, but I felt very comfortable flying ... It was one of the best experiences of my life."

TEXAS MAN SETS RECORD, RUNS FROM DISNEYLAND TO DISNEY WORLD FOR TYPE 1 DIABETES AWARENESS: 'SURREAL'

His dad, Andrew, said he was "incredibly proud" of his boy after he flew for the first time, adding that he wished his late wife, Andrea, could have seen their brave son take flight, noting the emotional experience. Andrea tragically passed away at 49 just days after Christmas last year, following a short battle with breast cancer.

CALIFORNIA MAN WALKING IN BEAR SUIT FROM LA TO SAN FRANCISCO FOR CHARITY

"It was quite emotional because the plan was always for Andrea to chaperon Jacob on any flights he was offered," Andrew said, of the bittersweet experience.

"As soon as we were done we were having a drink and Jacob already wanted to get back in the air," Andrew said.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Andrew said he had been apprehensive about getting Jacob into a plane too early, but said he made the right decision to surprise him with the lesson as Jacob was beaming with excitement before and after the flight.

"I think it was the most exciting thing to happen to his in life," Andrew said.

This story was originally published by SWNS.