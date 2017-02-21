7 Ingenious Uses For Beer (Other Than Drinking It)

While you're cracking open a cold bottle of beer, you might want to consider using that chilly brew for purposes other than drinking (if you have some left over).

Here are some cool uses beyond imbibing:

Beer bath: Add two cups of beer to your bath to enjoy some healing effects. Hops have medicinal properties that are good for your skin. The beer bath is an efficient skin-softener, and it's even said to help with psoriasis and other skin ailments.

Stain remover: If you've made a mess on your clothing or rug, then dab it with a beer-soaked cloth. Let it sink in for a few hours, and then toss it in the washer.

Marinade: The slightly acidic properties of beer will tenderize meat without affecting too much of the flavor. Marinate the meat in beer for as little as a few hours or as long as a day.

Pest trapper: It's not just humans who enjoy guzzling beer; household pests do as well. Trap slugs and snails by placing dishes or jars of beer around your garden at night. You can even get rid of fruit flies by placing a jar of beer in your home, covering the top with paper, and poking a small hole in the paper cover. The flies will be lured into the jar but will be unable to make it out.

Gold jewelry cleaner: Soak your gold jewelry in beer, and then take it out and polish it lightly with a dry cloth.

Wood furniture brightener: Brighten up your dull wood furniture by rubbing it down with a cloth dampened with flat beer.