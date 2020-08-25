5.5-inch inseam branded as perfect men's short length to make them more attractive, social media says

Who wears short shorts?

Apparently men who want to appear more attractive wear short shorts.

'WORLD'S HOTTEST GRANDMOTHER' SHARES SECRET TO YOUTHFUL LOOKS

According to users on TikTok, Twitter, and other millennial and Gen-Z-friendly platforms, a 5.5-inch inseam is the perfect men’s short length to accentuate their legs and appear taller.

In one video posted on TikTok, which has since gone viral, one person wrote “things my bf would look good in,” which included only one item – 5.5-inch inseam shorts.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Many agree with her statement as over the summer, searches both online and in-store (according to a few retail employees) for the particular length have skyrocketed. The hashtag 5inchinsteam on TikTok has more than 24 million videos.

“Ok ladies of 5-and-half-inch TikTok, you’ve won,” one person on the platform recorded herself saying. “I’ve had four guys come into my store today asking for 5-and-a-half-inch running shorts. Very specific.”

The shorter short style has been popular with celebrities like Conor McGregor, Donald Glover and Harry Styles for a while now, with more and more men embracing the trend.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Some men on TikTok have even recorded videos educating other men on where they can find the coveted inseam.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

One woman likes the look so much she even went as far as to alter her boyfriend’s shorts from a more traditional 7-inch inseam to the 5.5 inch without him knowing. Fortunately, he agreed that the shorter length was more flattering and asked her to hem some more of his clothing, the New York Post reported.