3 hacks for finding the best deals on Travel Tuesday, according to a travel expert

Ahead of Travel Tuesday on Tuesday, Nov. 28, companies and businesses around the country have deals and steals in place.

The day has become as popular as the other discount days surrounding Thanksgiving — namely, Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Travel expert Colleen Kelly joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday morning to share tips for how to prepare in advance for the best deals on airline and hotel offerings.

The Chicago-based expert said her first tip is to sign up for airline email lists ahead of Travel Tuesday.

1. Sign up for airline email lists

"If you’re signed up for those airlines email lists, you’re going to be the first to know about their deals," she said.

Kelly recommended being in the know ahead of Travel Tuesday to ensure you don’t miss out on a good deal.

By signing up for airline email lists, Kelly said you should be the first to know of any Travel Tuesday deals.

2. Follow hotels and destinations on social media

Kelly recommended following specific hotels or locations you want to visit soon as another good way to be in the know on Travel Tuesday.

The travel expert said the deals on Travel Tuesday can be epic.

Case in point?

She found a flight for $61 round trip from Chicago to Phoenix.

"These are the kind of deals you can get on Travel Tuesday," she said.

She said the possible deals on this specially designated day are going to be bigger than Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

The expert also recommended checking other travel sites for their expertise on finding the best deals.

3. Check deals on travel services

Kelly said using a travel service like Hopper can be beneficial on Travel Tuesday, especially if you have a travel alert set up beforehand.

"If you sign up now, they will tell you about all the deals," she said.

She said Hopper will also freeze your flight prices, for a small fee, in order to ensure you have enough time to coordinate with the whole family on your upcoming trip.

Hopper is a travel agency that partners with airlines, hotels, homes and car rental providers to provide vacations at the best price, according to the company’s website.