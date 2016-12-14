Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE
Published
Last Update January 10, 2017

2012's Most Popular Halloween Costumes (Not Obama, Romney)

Bryan Llenas
Bryan Llenas
2012's Most Popular Halloween CostumesVideo

2012's Most Popular Halloween Costumes

Forget Obama and Romney masks, this year's most popular costumes are heroes and zombies.

Forget Obama and Romney masks, this year's most popular costumes are heroes and zombies.

Watch reporter Bryan Llenas scope out one of the biggest Halloween Super-Stores in New York City - Abracadabra. Get some of the most popular adult costumes, kids costumes, and even, rental costumes of the season.

As Halloween parties kick off this weekend, here's a quick guide for shoppers looking for this year's cool costumes, and even some pyrotechnic gadgets that'll set you apart from the crowd.

