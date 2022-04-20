This 2-year-old telling his mom 'I'm so proud of you' is the sweetest thing you'll see today

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

If a toddler tells you "I'm so proud of you," you can bet it will melt your heart. Or in the case of Jensen Weiss, millions of them.

In a video his mom Christina Weiss posted to TikTok late last year and then reposted recently, little Jensen tells his mom he's "so proud" of her. Why?

"You cleaned my room, you're so nice," he says. The original video was liked more than 6 million times.

Weiss told Fox News Digital she had cleaned her son's room while he was out with his dad. "I heard him run into his room and say 'woooooooow' and then heard his little feet running to find me and I knew it was going to be good!"

She said she reposted it at the request of her followers in late March "to spread joy whenever and wherever we can."

Jensen has had several popular videos since then – many in the same vein with her toddler showing kindness and articulating his emotions.

Weiss said she's had many struggles in her life, including mental health issues and substance abuse. Her recovery journey has positively influenced the way she raises her kids.

"I learned in an intensive recovery program that many of my bad choices were due to my lack of self-love and the tough environment I grew up in," the Moorefield, West Virginia mom told Fox News Digital. "[I hope to] raise children who love themselves more than anything and won't ever let outside factors change how they feel about themselves."

Weiss added, "I hope they always know they are loved, they are enough, and they will always be amazing humans to their mama, no matter what."

