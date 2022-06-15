Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Extreme Travel
Published

103-year-old woman becomes oldest to parachute out of a plane

Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, of Sweden, broke the record at the age of 103 years and 259 days

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

There’s a new world record for the oldest tandem parachute jump. 

Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, of Sweden, took the title when she parachuted on May 29 at the age of 103 years and 259 days old, according to Guinness World Records. 

Larsson jumped in tandem with parachute expert Joackim Johansson, the record keeper said.

Larsson’s children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren waited for her on the ground, according to Guinness.

NY MAN CYCLING TO ALL 50 STATES BURNS HIS TENT DOWN IN MICHIGAN: ‘I TRIED NOT TO PANIC’

During her jump, Larsson listened to the song "Try Your Wings" by Swedish composer Lasse Dahlquist, Guinness reported. 

Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, of Sweden, broke the record for the oldest tandem parachute jump on May 29, according to Guinness World Records.

Rut Linnéa Ingegärd Larsson, of Sweden, broke the record for the oldest tandem parachute jump on May 29, according to Guinness World Records. (Guinness World Records)

Larsson’s interest in parachuting and skydiving started just before she turned 90, according to Guinness. 

WWII NURSE CELEBRATES 100TH BIRTHDAY WITH FLORIDA SKYDIVE

She went paragliding for the first time on her 90th birthday and soon followed up with other skyward adventures.

Larsson parachuted for the first time in 2020 at the age of 102, Guinness said. That’s when she decided she wanted to break the record for the oldest woman to do a parachute jump. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Aside from parachuting and skydiving, Larsson loves to spend time with her family – including her five children, 19 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren – solve crossword puzzles and sing in her local choir. 

When Larsson jumped in May, she broke the previous record for a tandem parachute jump by a woman, which was made by Kathryn "Kitty" Hodges in 2019 at the age of 103 years and 129 days old, according to Guinness.

The oldest man to do a tandem parachute jump is Alfred "Al" Blaschke, who jumped in 2020 at the age of 103 years and 181 days, according to Guinness.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Ann W. Schmidt is a lifestyle reporter and editor for Fox News Digital. 

FEATURED STORY

Parallels of the Ark: How Noah's Journey Symbolizes Jesus