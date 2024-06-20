10 outdoor date ideas perfect for summer

Doing fun, exciting things with your partner is a great way to keep love alive.

Especially once you've been dating for a long time, coming up with new date ideas can get a little more challenging, but it's important.

"One of the things that I always say for keeping the love alive is doing new things, novel activities," said Jaime Bronstein, a relationship therapist from Illinois as well as a coach.

She's also a speaker/host of "Love Talk Live" and author of "MAN*ifesting: A Step-By-Step Guide to Attracting the Love That's Meant For You."

She previously spoke to Fox News Digital in a phone interview.

"Not just do new things in bed, but also going to new restaurants, traveling to a new place. If you go on a walk, take a different route," Bronstein continued. "When you do novel activities, your dopamine levels get higher and dopamine leads to testosterone."

There are date nights perfect for every season, from the coldest days of winter to the hottest days of summer.

This summer, if you need inspiration for dates you can go on while enjoying the beautiful weather of the season, look no further.

Here are 10 dates you and your honey can go on this summer.

A day at the beach is a day well spent. If you are close to a beach, take a drive over and spend the day soaking in the sun, snacking on sandwiches and playing plenty of beach games.

If you aren't near a beach, spend a day on the lake instead.

Out on the lake, you could rent a boat and spend the day on the water. You could also kayak or paddleboard for an enjoyable and relaxing day.

You'll feel like a kid again at the amusement park, spending the day riding thrilling coasters and maybe even winning a giant stuffed animal.

If you're going to the amusement park, there are certain things you'll want to take with you, like plenty of sunscreen, sunglasses, snacks and a slim wallet to hold all your cash and important cards.

If it's a little too hot for the amusement park, consider a water park instead. At a water park, you'll still get the same thrills, but you'll get to cool down at the same time.

When you're ready to take a moment to relax, take a float in the lazy river.

A classic summer date is grabbing delicious ice cream.

To switch things up, go to an ice cream shop you have never been to before.

Once you have your ice cream, find a quiet spot to sit where you can chat while you savor your sweet treat.

During summer, take advantage of outdoor dining opportunities in your area, whether that be a rooftop bar or a restaurant with an outdoor patio.

Try to plan your outdoor dinner so that you can see the sunset as you enjoy your food.

Bonus points if you can find a place with live music to listen to while you eat.

Golfing can be such a fun activity for couples.

Of course, you get to enjoy some time outside while engaging in a little friendly competition, too.

If one of you knows how to golf and the other doesn't, this can be a great opportunity for the beginner to learn a new skill. However, if either or both of you are beginners, the driving range is a good place to start before hitting the course.

You can also opt for mini golf if that is more intriguing for you and your partner.

If an artist that you and your partner love is coming to town, buy tickets for an amazing date night.

You will have a blast dancing with your special someone late into the night to your favorite band.

Make sure to get to the concert early to listen to the opening act. You may just discover another artist you love.

Try to find outdoor concert venues in your area to attend during the summer, so you can make the most of the nice weather.

Around the country there are food truck nights for people to attend.

This is a great way to try a variety of different bites with your partner, as you can get a little something from multiple food trucks in attendance.

A lot of times, there is live music at these events to listen to as you eat.

There are so many different ways to camp. You could go with the most classic form of camping by pitching a tent and sleeping under the stars.

For a little more of a "glamping" experience, you can sleep in an RV or cabin. Certain campgrounds even have yurts and luxury tents for guests to rent.

No matter where you choose to stay, camping will provide hours of fun for you and your partner.

Spend the weekend enjoying time on the water, hiking and ending the night roasting s'mores over the fire.

Hop in the car, roll the windows down and enjoy each other's company on a drive.

Of course, you'll need a playlist to accompany your drive.

Set up a collaborative playlist on Spotify or Apple Music so you and your partner can contribute your favorite songs to listen to while you cruise around town.

Before fall rolls in, take advantage of every opportunity you can to cook outside.

This summer, have a barbecue date night. Bring all the side dishes you desire, like potato and macaroni salad, corn on the cob, chips and whatever else you love.

You can make hot dogs, burgers, vegetable skewers and more out on the grill. Put together your plate and eat your meal outside.

To drink, you can make freshly squeezed lemonade together.