Women without tonsils, appendix may be more fertile

Women who have their appendix or tonsils removed appear to be more fertile, according to a new British study.

The chance of pregnancy was 34 percent higher for women who had their appendix removed, 49 percent higher after a tonsillectomy and 43 percent greater for women who had both removed, according to researchers at the University of Dundee and University College London.

“For many years medical students were taught that appendectomy had a negative effect on fertility and young women often feared that having their appendix removed threatened their chances of later becoming pregnant,” said Dr. Sami Shimi of the University of Dundee.

“We have found that women who have had an appendectomy or tonsillectomy, or even more particularly both, are more likely to become pregnant, and sooner than the rest of the general population,” he said about the 15-year study. “This scientifically challenges the myth of the effect of appendectomy on fertility. What we have to establish now is exactly why that is the case.”

Shimi said it was possible that appendectomies can reduce pelvic inflammation due to frequent sexual intercourse – thereby making pregnancy easier. The doctor did not offer a reason as to how tonsil removal can improve fertility.

